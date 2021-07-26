Asbestos can be found in any industrial or residential building built or refurbished before the year 200. It is in many common materials used in the building trade that you may come across during your life and/or work.

Residential Property:

A. Asbestos cement water tank

B. Pipe lagging

C. Loose fill insulation

D. Textured decorative coating e.g. Artex

E. AIB ceiling tiles

F. AIB bath panels

G. Toilet seat and cistern

H. AIB behind fuse box

I. AIB airing cupboard and/or sprayed insulation coating boiler

J. AIB partition wall

K. AIB interior window panel

L. AIB around boiler

M. Vinyl floor tiles

N. AIB behind fire

O. Gutters and asbestos cement downpipes

P. Soffits – AIB or asbestos cement

Q. AIB exterior window panel

R. Asbestos cement roof

S. Asbestos cement panels

T. Roofing felt

*AIB = Asbestos Insulating Board

Industrial Property:

1. Sprayed coatings on ceilings, walls, beams and columns

2. Asbestos cement water tank

3. Loose fill insulation

4. Lagging on boilers and pipes

5. AIB ceiling tiles

6. Toilet seat and cistern

7. AIB partition walls

8. AIB panels in fire doors

9. Asbestos rope seals, gaskets and paper

10. Vinyl floor tiles

11. AIB around boilers

12. Textiles e.g. Fire blankets

13. Textured decorating coatings on walls and ceilings e.g. Artex

14. Asbestos cement roof

15. Asbestos cement panels

16. Asbestos cement gutters and downpipes

17. Soffits – AIB or asbestos cement

18. Asbestos cement flue

*AIB = Asbestos Insulating Board

Remember:

Asbestos is only a danger when fibres are made airborne and breathed in

People who smoke and are also exposed to asbestos are at much greater risk of developing lung cancer

You can’t see or smell asbestos fibres in the air

Effects of being exposed to asbestos take many years to show up, so avoid breathing it in now

If the asbestos is in good condition and is located somewhere where it can’t be easily damaged then it shouldn’t be a risk

