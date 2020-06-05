Thames Laboratories believe that high quality and consistent communication and engagement with the Client and their residents are vital to a positive relationship. This strategy has built upon the previous successes and recognises the need to continue to improve our approach to involvement and engagement across our services.

A visual guide for your asbestos survey

Thames Laboratories have created a visual, detailed explanation video for occupants of what to expect from an asbestos survey with us. The video is specifically designed to give residents a clear, visual, step by step guide to the asbestos survey process and the preparations needed beforehand.

Auto-translate subtitles available

Thames Laboratories have ensured that the video is available on YouTube, with subtitles for the hard of hearing, and auto-translate subtitles in every language.This will give you a better idea of the process and avoid no access due to confusion and anxiety.