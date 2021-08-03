What Precautions Should I Take if I Suspect Asbestos in my Property?

If you suspect that a material may contain asbestos, you should not make any alterations to the material, including any repairs or removal. You can treat the material as if it is an asbestos-containing material (ACM), or you can get the material sampled to confirm it has an asbestos content.

If you encounter damaged materials that you suspect are asbestos, you should make the area safe by preventing access by others. If you do not have the appropriate training, you should then seek professional advice to help you manage the situation. Only people who are trained and insured to work with asbestos should be permitted to work on ACMs.

How do I find Someone to Undertake an Asbestos Survey?

The HSE strongly recommends the use of a UKAS accredited asbestos surveying company. You can use a non-accredited company, but as the ‘Duty Holder’ or the client, the responsibility is upon you to ensure that the organisation you employ meets the appropriate standards set out by the HSE. If things go wrong, it will be up to you to demonstrate why you made the choice that you did.

Lots of people advertise offering asbestos surveys, including asbestos removal contractors. Many organisations profess to being registered with organisations such as the BOHS and to using qualified surveyors, but you should be aware that the process of qualification only takes 3 days. With a UKAS accredited organisation, the training and qualifications of staff generally takes a year.

