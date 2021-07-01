The NHS currently estimates that it costs an average of £60,000 to treat an asbestos victim. These costs are made up of surgical intervention and chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In simple terms, with 5,000 victims per annum the cost of treating asbestos cases in the UK amounts to £300,000,000 per annum.

The prognosis of many of these patients remains the same and life expectancy is generally only a few years. Medical treatments are now being tested that can stall the progression and increase life expectancy, but as with all things this will come at a cost. The suggestion is that with increased life expectancy and new treatments, medical costs could rise to over £100,000 per patient.