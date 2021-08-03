Is Asbestos Training a Legal Responsibility?

Regulation 10 of the Control of Asbestos Regulations, 2012 (CAR 2012) requires employers to ensure that adequate information, instruction and training is given to all employees that are liable to be exposed to asbestos, and employees who supervise those liable to be exposed to asbestos.

Paragraph 233 of the Health & Safety Executive’s approved code of practice lists these staff as:

Demolition workers

Construction workers

Maintenance staff

Electricians

Plumbers

Gas fitters

Painters and decorators

Joiners

Shop fitters

Plasterers

Roofers

Heating and ventilation engineers

Telecommunications engineers

Computer and data installers

Alarm installers

Architects, building surveyors and other building professionals

Anyone undertaking work with asbestos will need to have additional task based training upon the works they are performing. This training must be refreshed on an annual basis. In addition to training those undertaking any work, apart from that which is considered to be low risk, will also need to undergo medical surveillance.