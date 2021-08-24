Data reveals impact of deadly asbestos-related cancer in Peterborough as inquiry is launched

Asbestos-related cancer has claimed the lives of more than 150 people in Peterborough over almost four decades, new figures reveal.

MPs have launched an inquiry into how the material is being managed across the UK after serious safety concerns were raised. Exposure to asbestos can lead to mesothelioma, a type of cancer that affects the lining of some organs, including the lungs.

Health and Safety Executive data shows the disease was responsible for 168 deaths in Peterborough between 1981 and 2019 – the latest available figures. Of those, 28 occurred between 2015 and 2019 – 12 fewer than in 2010-14. The figures also show the mesothelioma death rate among women in Peterborough – take age differences into account – is higher than across Great Britain as a whole.

The Work and Pensions Committee, which launched the inquiry, said that despite the importation, supply, and use of asbestos being banned in the UK since 1999, it remains the largest single cause of work-related fatalities. More than 5,000 deaths each year are caused by diseases linked to asbestos exposure including mesothelioma, lung cancer, and asbestosis.