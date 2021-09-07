Household tasks that should never be attempted to avoid costly DIY disasters

The danger of unqualified, inexperienced people taking on key tasks can threaten household safety as well as home insurance policies.

Home renovations are at the top of many household agendas – but for every successful job, there’s a DIY disaster.

Although many tasks can be accomplished with a bit of planning and relatively low skill levels, there are some jobs that should never be attempted without professional help.

Specialists’ directory, Checkatrade has listed 10 jobs that should never be attempted at home.

Removing asbestos: To have asbestos removed, you will need a qualified surveyor to carry out an inspection. This costs around £200 and they will identify the type of asbestos in your home and any associated risks.

Fixing a gas leak: In fact, anything to do with gas should mean you consult a professional. Attempting to fix anything gas-related can have serious effects on your health and the safety of others around you, not to mention the potential of an explosion.

Fitting a new bath: Many DIY bathtub installations have resulted in the bath not being sealed correctly, leading to severe leaks. Another bathtub DIY fail is the tub not being secured in place, so it ends up moving around or falls through the floor.

Knocking down an internal wall: If you attempt to knock down a load-bearing wall without any steel reinforcement, it will result in your ceilings falling through, and whatever is above coming down too.

Foundation work: The foundations of any building are the most important part of the structure. If the foundations are wrong, then the subsoil can spread and the structure can settle unequally, leading to structural problems down the line.

Window installation: A poorly fitted window can lead to injuries, reduced home efficiency, and lack of security.

Tree removal: Although there’s a risk of you falling from a height, there’s also the risk of being hit by debris.

Electrical work: Requires a highly qualified professional to take on the job, due to safety reasons. Incorrect wiring or unsafe wiring can be dangerous.

Roof installation & repairs: Patching up your roof can be dangerous without the correct safety equipment. Getting up onto the roof is a risk to yourself. The risk is that you do not patch up the roof correctly, allowing damage to worsen over time.

Pest infestations: Pest control specialists can have your home cleared of unwanted visitors quickly without you having to live in fear of living with whatever pest it may be.

