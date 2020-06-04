The safety of our staff and all those we come into contact with during the course of our work is of paramount importance to Thames Laboratories.

Thames Laboratories COVID-19 measures

We have put in place additional measures to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

When booking an appointment, we will confirm that no occupier has symptoms of COVID-19. This will be checked again when we are on our way to the site and again by our skilled surveyors/analysts from a safe distance before they enter the property. If any occupants have COVID-19 symptoms the survey will be cancelled and re-booked for a later date.

Ensuring safety

Before attending site and in between each job our team undertakes safety checks, and they are cleaning their hands and equipment to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus.

After entering a property, we will keep a minimum of two-metre separation between site staff and occupants. Our site-based staff already uses high levels of PPE that are suitable for protection against coronavirus and have additional anti-viral handwash and vinyl gloves.

We have produced a video “COVID-19 Guidance for building occupants” for our staff and clients, showing the simple steps taken in order to prevent the spread of the virus. Take a look at the video below to find out more!

Keen to know what to expect once we are inside the property? Why not take a look at our “What to expect from your asbestos survey” video that can be found here