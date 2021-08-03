What is UKAS and why is it important to be accredited?

UKAS is a Government authorised body for the approval of organisations offering asbestos surveys and testing services.

By law, asbestos samples can only be analysed by UKAS accredited testing laboratories. We hold this accreditation and have our own testing facilities. We are proud to have held UKAS accreditation for over 25 years.

UKAS visit our premises each year and generally spend 5-7 days with us reviewing our processes, procedures and visiting our sites. This is far greater and more in depth than a licenced contractor, where the HSE may only visit once every 3 years, and even then generally only for half a day.

UKAS assesses factors relevant to a laboratory’s ability to produce precise, accurate tests and data. This includes the technical competence of staff, the validity and appropriateness of tests methods, the suitability and maintenance of test equipment, the testing environment, sampling, handling and transportation of test items and the quality assurance of test data.

These requirements are why the HSE has made it a legal requirement for samples to be tested in UKAS laboratories and strongly recommend the use of UKAS accredited inspection bodies. We hold UKAS inspection body accreditation, so you can always rely on the quality of the work we produce.

Why should I look for it?

The financial, reputational and health costs of getting asbestos management wrong are substantial.

In July 2011, Marks & Spencer were fined £1,000,000 for failing to manage asbestos. Each year asbestos deaths cost the NHS and insurers over £850,000,000, so its important that you make the right decisions.

The confidence of a laboratory you appoint may be crucial to maintain your reputation as a responsible organisation. Selecting an accredited organisation is an essential tool for decision-making and risk management.

