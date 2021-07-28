What is Legionnaires Disease?

Legionnaire’s disease is a potentially fatal form of pneumonia which can affect anybody, but which principally affects those who are susceptible because of age, illness, immunosuppression, and smokers amongst others also figure in these groups.

It is caused by the bacterium legionella pneumophila and related bacteria that can be found naturally in environmental water sources such as rivers, lakes and reservoirs, usually in low numbers. As they are commonly found in environmental sources they may also be found in purpose built water systems such as cooling towers, evaporative condensers and whirlpool spas.

If the environment is favourable, the bacterium may grow creating conditions in which the risk from Legionnaire’s disease is increased. It is therefore important to control the risks by introducing measures outlined in the Approved Code of Practice & Guidance Document Legionnaire’s Disease – The Control of Legionella Bacteria in Water Systems (L8). This can be done through regular Legionella inspections and Legionella risk assessments.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of Legionnaire’s disease are similar to those of flu:

Headache

Cough

High temperature, fever and chills

Muscle pains

In some cases, there may be pneumonia and occasionally, diarrhoea and signs of mental confusion.

What measures are there to control Legionella?

To prevent exposure to the Legionella bacteria a duty holder must comply with the legislation that requires the management, maintenance and treatments of water systems in premises. This will include, but not limited to, appropriate water treatment in cleaning systems.

Legionella can grow in any workplace if the conditions are right – you do not have to work with microbiological agents, e.g. In a laboratory, for exposure to occur. If you are responsible for any of the water systems described in HSEs Approved Code of Practice (ACoP) and Guidance “Legionnaires disease: The control of legionella bacteria in water systems” (L8) you will need to assess the risk of employees and others in the workplace contracting Legionnaire’s disease.

Legionella risk assessments (L8):

It is a legal requirement to consider the risks from Legionella, which may affect your staff, residents or members of the public. In order to comply with the ACOP L8, it is essential that a risk assessment is carried out to establish the site conditions and identify any potential risk and any potential sources of exposure.

Once the risk assessment has been carried out, it is the responsibility of the Duty Holder to comply with the ACOP and minimise the risk from Legionella bacteria. If a risk is identified, which cannot be prevented, a control scheme must be introduced in order to manage the risk. A ‘responsible person’ should be appointed to take responsibility for managing the control scheme. The responsible person must be competent and have sufficient knowledge of the water system to manage the scheme efficiently.

For more info on Legionnaires Disease, click here >> https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/legionnaires-disease/