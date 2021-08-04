What is an Asbestos Survey and Why Should I have One?

By knowing where the asbestos is within your property, you are going to be better able to manage the risk of potential exposure. This information is important for yourself and any staff you may employ, as well as being important for any contractor that may visit your premises and who may accidentally disturb asbestos-containing materials (ACMs).

In the UK, the HSE has in place specific legal requirements that place an obligation on employers, and those who manage properties, to have in place procedures for managing asbestos, and the asbestos survey helps with this. Failure to comply with these requirements is a serious offence, and can result in unlimited fines and potential custodial sentences of up to six months in prison.

So, by having a survey you are not only protecting your staff and visitors, but also yourself from potential prosecution.

Not all buildings need an asbestos survey. The use of asbestos in the UK was made illegal in late 1999. As a result of this, it is considered safe to assume that buildings built after this date will not contain asbestos. If your building was constructed after 1999, you should record this information and collate any evidence you have to this effect, in case you are asked to produce it.

An asbestos survey is a way to help you manage asbestos in your premises by identifying:

The location of any ACMs in the building

The type of asbestos they contain

The condition these materials are in

The survey will usually involve sampling and analysis to determine the presence of asbestos.

