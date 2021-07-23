Thames Laboratories is serious about the climate emergency, which is why we’ve signed up to the SME Climate Hub Commitment.

We want to curb emissions and gain a competitive edge by halving greenhouse gas emissions and reach net-zero before 2030!

The SME Climate Hub seeks to support millions of small and medium sized enterprises to take climate action, build business resilience and gain a competitive advantage. The SME Climate Hub encourages SMEs to take immediate action to halving greenhouse gas emissions before 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions before 2050.

The commitment gives businesses like us access to a range of practical tools, knowledge and best practice resources to future-proof the business. The SME Climate Hub also works in partnership with Oxford University and have managed to create over 500 tools and resources to offer SME’s that will help them to future proof their business.

The tools:

These have been tried and tested by climate experts and business leaders to help us exceed on our commitment. The tools and resources will help us track and communicate progress, learn more about climate change, measure and manage our emissions and gain insights to the best practices.

Did you know:

SMEs make up 90% of businesses worldwide and employ over 2 billion people.

Climate change is a threat to SMEs and with 40% to 60% of small businesses never reopening after a disaster, building resilience has never been so important.

By registering, Thames Laboratories will be recognised by the United Nations Race to Zero campaign, which gives us visibility in the community and with our clients – YOU could do the same.

Being part of the SME Climate Hub community offers collaborative and commercial opportunities to grow the business and to be a leading brand, as market trends shift to a low-carbon economy.

Join us and get access to a range of tools to plan how you’ll get to net-zero! >> https://smeclimatehub.org/