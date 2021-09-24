Preventing work-related lung disease

Employers are obliged by law to control the risks to workers from exposure to hazardous substances.

Breathing in dusts, gases, fumes, and vapours in the workplace can cause serious, long-term lung damage. Often, this can be due to being exposed to a substance many years before.

By protecting your workers effectively now, you can prevent them from suffering from severe, often incurable lung-related health problems in the future.

Identifying Risk:

You must assess and manage potential risks to your employees.

Common hazardous substances:

Asbestos

Wood dust

Flour dust

Silica dust

Welding fumes

Protecting Employees Health:

Workplaces have unique risks which can depend on a number of factors, including:

The work environment

Type of substances workers are exposed to

The tasks being performed

Advice:

It is your legal responsibility as the employer to ensure appropriate control measures are in place and are efective.

To ensure control measures are effective for your workplace, you must use competent advice. Specialist skills, knowledge and experience is required to deal with the risks from exposure to dust, gases fumes, and vapours which is why you should receive advice from someone outside your business.

A consultant or adviser can advise you on:

Which equipment suppliers to use

The appropriate controls for your industry

The most appropriate control equipment for your workplace and how to maintain it

Consultant or Adviser:

A good place to start is the British Occupational Hygiene Society (BOHS) the chartered society for worker health protection. They publish a directory of qualified and experienced specialists.

Guidance on finding a consultant or adviser here >> https://www.hse.gov.uk/lung-disease/specialist-services.htm

Source: https://www.hse.gov.uk/lung-disease/help.htm?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=health-welding&utm_term=wld-2&utm_content=welding-24-sep-21