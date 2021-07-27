Our UKAS Accredited In-house Asbestos Testing Laboratory

We have had a UKAS Accreditation (ISO 17025) for our in-house asbestos testing laboratory since 1987.

Our fully trained laboratory employees each hold the British Occupational Hygiene Society P401. The HSE has made it compulsory for all organisations undertaking commercial air monitoring for asbestos to be accredited by UKAS for these activities.

As a prerequisite of UKAS accreditation, we participate in the RICE scheme (Regular Inter-laboratory Counting Exchange). We have been accredited for asbestos analysis and monitoring since September 1987 and have carried out works for a wide range of clients on a variety of sites.

4 Stage Clearance:

Following the removal of asbestos, it is a legal requirement to make sure that the area is suitable for occupation. We have a dedicated team who are able to undertake this work, alongside supervisory management of asbestos abatement projects.

Background & Reassurance:

This type of monitoring is useful when there are concerns regarding the presence of asbestos, or can be used as part of an overall monitoring strategy designed to manage asbestos-related risk, management and enforcement. Where asbestos issues are identified we have the capacity to plan and manage appropriate responses, whether this is the treatment or removal of asbestos, or focused training of personnel. We are able to provide these additional professional services – a true asbestos solution!

Leak Monitoring:

Leak monitoring is a vital part of any asbestos abatement project and is performed during the asbestos-removal operation in the areas protected by the contractor’s enclosure. These tests are the only means of ensuring that asbestos fibres are not released from the enclosure and do not contaminate the surrounding areas.

