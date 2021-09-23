London council reveals 7 schools where they admin there’s potentially dangerous asbestos

A West London council has revealed a number of its schools contain a dangerous type of asbestos.

More than half a dozen schools run by Hammersmith and Fulham Council contain a harmful type of asbestos – while 30 out of its 62 schools contain some form of the hazardous material.

The council revealed seven of its schools contain crocidolite asbestos – one of the most harmful types – in response to a Freedom of Information request from the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A council spokesperson said: “We call on the government to provide more funding for local councils to replace or refurbish old school buildings with asbestos-containing materials (ACMs).

“We comply fully with all UK regulations governing asbestos.

“All H&F schools have been surveyed and implemented a strict regime including annual surveys and local ‘duty holders’ at each school to maintain a safe environment.”

Asbestos fibres can cause fatal diseases if inhaled such as lung cancer and mesothelioma, and malignant tumor.

It was often used in buildings throughout the UK in the 1950s and 80s but was banned in 1999 after it was found to be linked to lung diseases.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) says asbestos is most dangerous when disturbed or damaged so it does not pose significant health risks if it is properly damaged.

There are different types of asbestos – chrysotile (white) is the most commonly used form while crocidolite (blue) is considered the most harmful.

Many schools built before 2000 will include some type of asbestos, according to the HSE.

It was used on various forms such as insulation for pipes, fire protection, ceiling and floor tiles.

In 2019, the Department for Education referred 676 English state schools and academies to the HSE for failing to give evidence they were managing asbestos in line with regulations.

The Hammersmith and Fulham schools containing chrysotile, amosite and crocidolite asbestos are Addison Primary School; Brackenbury Primary School; Kenmont Primary School; Wendell Park Primary School; William Morris Sixth Form; The Fulham Bilingual and Avonmore Primary School

The schools containing just chrysotile & amosite asbestos are All Saints Primary School; Flora Gardens Primary School; Miles Coverdale Primary School; Wormholt Park Primary School; Melcome Primary School; Old Oak Primary School; Randolph Beresford; St Paul’s Primary School; James Lee Nursery; Normand Croft Community School; St Augustine’s Catholic School; St John’s CE Walham Green Primary School; Vanessa Nursery; Cambridge Special School; St Mary’s RC Primary School and St Peter’s Primary School

Hammersmith and Fulham schools containing only chrysotile asbestos are John Betts Primary School; Good Shepherd RC Primary School; St John XXIII Catholic Primary School; St Stephen’s CE Primary School; Holy Cross RC Primary School; St Thomas of Canterbury Catholic Primary School.

Source: https://www.mylondon.news/news/west-london-news/london-council-reveals-7-schools-21579518