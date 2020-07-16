Keeping our staff safe is crucial

At Thames Laboratories we take our staff safety seriously at all times. Ahead of Boris Johnson’s announcement this week we decided to take safety a step further and order machine washable face coverings for staff to wear. We were previously using disposable face coverings for COVID, so these reusable and washable face coverings will reduce our environmental impact and amount of waste we are producing.

To fight Covid-19 we have commissioned BMS Products in Luton to provide bespoke face masks for our staff. All of our field staff are equipped with thermometers to check their temperatures daily, gloves, hand sanitizer and cleansing wipes as well as their usual asbestos related PPE and RPE.

Helping to keep staff safe in the office is crucial as well as our field staff with full PPE and RPE whilst working with asbestos.