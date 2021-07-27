How to Identify Asbestos

Asbestos can be found in any industrial or residential building built or refurbished before the year 2000. It is in many common materials used in the building trade that you may come across during your life and/or work.

It can be difficult to know whether a product contains asbestos or not as asbestos fibres cannot be seen. To be able to to identify asbestos, you need to have an idea of what you’re looking for when it comes to materials around your home or premises and where it could be lurking – you need to be able to recognise products that may contain asbestos.

If you are going to be handling any potential asbestos materials in your home or premises, please ensure that you are wearing suitable PPE and RPE OR call an expert. Even being exposed to small quantities of asbestos fibres can lead to an asbestos-related illness in years to come – don’t take any risks!

Check dates:

Properties that were built before the asbestos ban in 1999 are more likely to contain asbestos materials. If your home/property was built before 2000, check to see if the manufacturer and product name or date of manufacture are on a label on the material, and then do a quick google search. If there is no label on the product, then the age of the building itself is usually a good indicator of whether it’s asbestos or not.

Joints on buildings:

This is considered to outbuildings like sheds and garages. Asbestos sheets were often joined together on the outside with aluminium runners, which were held on by small nails. One the inside, the asbestos sheets were held together with plastic or wooden runners in the same way. If the building is structured in this way, then it could be an indication that it contains asbestos.

Inspect:

Looking at a materials surface pattern will help you to identify if it contains asbestos. Most asbestos materials will have a swirl or dimple pattern on the surface. Newer materials that don’t contain asbestos will have a smoother surface texture. You cannot rely on this method alone and you should treat a patterned surface with caution.

Ceilings, interior walls and floors:

It is very common to find asbestos in ceilings, walls and flooring. These contain asbestos because of it’s excellent fireproofing and insulation properties. Manufacturers used asbestos in asphalt floors and vinyl floor tiles and they also added it into textured decorative coatings on walls and ceilings which is known as Artex. They also used asbestos in ceiling tiles, which look an off white or grey colour.

Finishing’s and appliances:

Asbestos isn’t just used in building materials, it can also be found in several other products that can be found around the home or a building. See examples of some common products below:

Window putty

Duct work

Fireproof materials (doors, cabinets, etc.)

Carpet underlay

Flues

Cowls

Eaves

Insulation

Pipes

Caulking and sealers

Identifying asbestos professionally:

There is no law to say that you cannot take a sample of asbestos yourself on a residential property but we highly recommend that you contact a professional Asbestos Consultant. If the material is disturbed or damaged then fibres may release into the air which can cause diseases. However, commercial or public properties will definitely need a professional to take any samples under the ‘Duty to Manage’ regulations.

Remember:

Asbestos is only a danger when fibres are made airborne and breathed in

People who smoke and are also exposed to asbestos are at much greater risk of developing lung cancer

You can’t see or smell asbestos fibres in the air

Effects of being exposed to asbestos take many years to show up, so avoid breathing it in now

If the asbestos is in good condition and is located somewhere where it can’t be easily damaged then it shouldn’t be a risk

