Energy Reviews

In recent years, we have all come to appreciate the impact that we are having upon our environment. This combined with rapidly escalating energy costs is forcing us to all review our energy needs.

The European Union

The EU, through Energy Performance of Buildings Directive, is encouraging all member nations to reduce energy wastage and seek alternate forms of renewable energy. Within the commercial sector, the requirements twofold.

At the time of marketing for sale, all commercial premises will have to have as part of the sales package an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC). These will be valid for 10 years and can only be produced by an Accredited Energy Assessor. Where properties are accessible to members of the public, a display Energy Certificate (DEC) will be required. Initially this will only apply to public sector premises but many occupiers are looking at EPC’s for publicly accessible properties.

Unlike an EPC, a DEC is only valid for 1 year and again, can only be provided be an Accredited Energy Assessor. In the domestic market we have already seen requirements introduced as part of the Home Buyers Pack for energy performance certificates. In 2008 these requirements were expanded to include social housing and rented accommodation in the form of Domestic Energy Performance Certificates.

Non-Domestic Energy Certification

With the recent desire to reduce CO2 emissions and as part of the European Energy Performance Directive, the UK Government has introduced two levels of certifications which apply to buildings in differing ways.

Display Energy Certificates (DEC) currently apply to public buildings with a total floor area of over 100m2. It is widely believed that over time in the extent of these requirements will be increased to include all publicly accessible buildings.

Additional requirements in the form of Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) have been introduced for energy assessments of commercial properties prior to any lease or sale. For both types of certifications, the properties will be classified as having performance in range from A to G in a similar wat to domestic white goods.

For more info on our services, click here >> https://www.thameslabs.co.uk/