The different types of asbestos sampling

Our highly skilled team have carried out works for a wide range of clients on a variety of sites, and participate in the RICE scheme (Regular Inter-laboratory Counting Exchange) and AIMS Scheme (Asbestos In Materials Scheme), which assesses the performance of laboratories carrying out the identification of asbestos in bulk materials.

All air testing is done on site in our mobile laboratories by our P403 (Asbestos Fibre Counting, (PCM – Phase Contrast Microscopy)) and P404 (the industry standard for asbestos site analysis) qualified team.

What is the process when testing for asbestos?

4 Stage Clearance:

Following the removal of asbestos, it is a legal requirement to make sure that the area is suitable for occupation. We have a dedicated team who are able to undertake this work, alongside supervisory management of asbestos abatement projects.

Background and Reassurance:

This type of monitoring is useful when there are concerns regarding the presence of asbestos, or can be used as part of an overall monitoring strategy designed to manage asbestos-related risk, management and enforcement. Where asbestos issues are identified we have the capacity to plan and manage appropriate responses, whether this is the treatment or removal of asbestos, or focused training of personnel. We are able to provide these additional professional services – a true asbestos solution!

Leak Monitoring:

Leak monitoring is a vital part of any asbestos abatement project and is performed during the asbestos-removal operation in the areas protected by the contractor’s enclosure. These tests are the only means of ensuring that asbestos fibres are not released from the enclosure and do not contaminate the surrounding areas.

The above are samples of air and the Surveyors count the number of particles within the air sample to see if it falls within the guidelines.

Bulk Sampling:

Did you know that we have an in-house asbestos testing laboratory that is UKAS accredited?

Our fully trained laboratory employees each hold the British Occupational Hygiene Society P401.

Asbestos sampling helps give you an understanding of the type of any asbestos containing materials (AMCs). Bulk sampling involves taking a sample which is then tested back at our in-house laboratory.

Our laboratory employees analyse physical materials under a microscope, and spot fibres. They then extract the fibres using tweezers and put the fibre into a liquid, the liquid depends on what type of asbestos fibre it appears to be. This will then be looked at under a different microscope to see how the fibres refract the light, as asbestos displays specific characteristics and colours.

