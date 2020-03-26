COVID-19 news update 

We know these are difficult and uncertain times. We wanted to reassure all clients that we are still here providing essential emergency asbestos works where required.

Our dedicated and experienced site team are still working within our areas of operation to continue to support our Clients, their residents, and stakeholders in the event of emergencies.

Due to the nature of our work with asbestos materials our colleagues are well equipped to deal with and mitigate risks of COVID-19. They are provided with RPE, PPE as standard when working with asbestos and are all aware and following Public Health England’s advice on social distancing as well as the HSE’s guidelines.

Our dedicated operations team are working remotely to maintain our high levels of service.

Within our in-house laboratory, additional measures have been being undertaken for some time now. This includes only essential personnel who cannot work from home (such as our laboratory analyst) are in the office. In addition, each evening our laboratory is subject to medical grade UV light cleaning to maintain a safe workspace.

The safety of our personnel, clients and their stakeholders is of the utmost importance to us.