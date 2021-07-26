How to Manage Asbestos in Schools…

Many schools that were built before 2000 will contain some form of Asbestos. The most likely way asbestos-containing materials will create a risk in schools is when they are disturbed or damaged through maintenance, construction activities or repair. School Caretakers are at risk due to the nature of their work. If asbestos is disturbed during works, there is a risk that fibres will become airborne and create a risk within the school. Asbestos that is in good condition and unlikely to be disturbed isn’t a risk to health as long as it is managed properly – this means that teachers and pupils are unlikely to be at risk, but if any activities are undertaken that could cause damage to the ACMs (asbestos-containing materials), then there could be a potential risk to health.

Asbestos-containing materials include:

Floor tiles

Some ceiling tiles

Textured coatings

Cement roofing and guttering

Sprayed asbestos used for fire protection, ducts, partitioning and thermal insulation

Asbestos lagging used as thermal insulation on pipes and boilers

Asbestos-insulating board used for partitioning, fire protection, thermal insulation and ducts

Who is responsible for managing asbestos in schools?

Anyone who has a responsibility for the maintenance of the premises is a ‘duty holder’. For majority of schools, the duty holder will be the employer.

The employer varies depending on the type of school. For academies, foundation schools, free schools, voluntary-aided schools, it will be the school Governor. For independent schools, it may be the Trustees, Governors or Proprietor. For community schools, maintained nursery schools, pupil referral units, community special schools and voluntary-controlled schools, the employer is the Local Authority.

Duty holders responsibilities include:

Duty holders manage and assess any risks from asbestos to employees and others, this means that they will know of any dangers of asbestos within the building and should manage it properly. They must ensure that contractors are also provided with the correct information about the location and condition of any asbestos before works commence.

Making plans to manage the risks from ACMs in the school

Putting those plans into action

Assessing the risks from any ACMs in the school

Keeping an up-to-date record of the location and condition of the ACMs in the school

Remember:

Even though majority of staff are not involved in the management of the premises, they still need to be made aware of the potential hazards. The employer or duty holder should ensure that all staff are instructed to not damage or disturb ACMs. Staff should also be made aware to report any damage to school fixtures or fittings as these could release asbestos fibres.

If you are worried about asbestos living within your school, then get in touch with us to discuss your requirements >> https://www.thameslabs.co.uk/contact-us/